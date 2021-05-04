Ronald McDonald House rethinks volunteering, asks community to paint rocks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities Charlottesville is inviting the community to be involved in their new appearance.
While volunteering that typically happens at the nonprofit is on pause, the organization that provides support for families of sick children is coming up with new forms of involvement.
They are working on a landscaping project in their front yard and want people in the area to paint rocks to display outside.
“We have had a lot fewer volunteers here at the Ronald McDonald House due to the pandemic but we really wanted a way to allow all of our past and current volunteers to come and help out at the house a little bit, we just can’t invite them indoors right now,” said RMH Director of Outreach Debbie Kaplan.
To paint rocks, appointments can be made by emailing Kaplan at dkaplan@rmhcharlottesville.org.
The rocks and supplies are provided with no cost.
To volunteer in other ways with the Ronald McDonald house, visit https://rmhcharlottesville.org/volunteer/.
