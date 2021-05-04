Legal groups call on Staunton Council to rethink public input options

The letter states, “Removing the only available avenue for remote participation during the ongoing pandemic raises questions about the City Council’s compliance with federal laws prohibiting discrimination against individuals with disabilities. In addition, at least one City Council member has recently made comments suggesting that this change may have been motivated by a desire to stifle dissenting viewpoints in violation of the First Amendment. Accordingly, we request that you take immediate action to resolve these concerns by restoring the public’s ability to participate remotely by telephone.”