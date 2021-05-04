The heat is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny skies and steamy temperatures will be us throughout the day. Southerly wind will boost temperatures to near 90. An approaching cold front is expected to trigger a few scattered storms, some of which could produce gusty and small hail. Spring will take a pause later in the week as a northwest flow cools conditions into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, late storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: showers & storms, low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s,,,Low: mid 40s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low: 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.