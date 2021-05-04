Former JAUNT CEO speaks out about his time with the company

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The former CEO of Jaunt is speaking out about his time serving the company.
Brad Sheffield resigned last December at the request of Jaunt’s Board of Directors. He was accused of misusing funds in a way that violated company policy.
Sheffield says he is proud of what his team was able to accomplish during his tenure as the CEO of Jaunt. Under his leadership, he says Jaunt was able to raise driver pay by 62% and save local government over $1.3 million in 2020 while significantly increasing the company’s budget.
“Identifying how big Jaunt has grown over the last five to six years, almost a $19 million dollar budget is double where it was in 2015,” he said.
He says he misses his daily interactions with those who work on the front lines.
