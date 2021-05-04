BRHD: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine time slots available

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You can now just show up to the former JCPenney store in Albemarle County for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment. The change went into effect the week of May 3.
“If you get off work a little bit early and you’re driving through and decide you want to see if we have a vaccine, come on through, and if not, we’ll get you one very soon,” Blue Ridge Health Department Spokesperson Jason Elliott said.
Mondays through Fridays, you can walk into the JCPenney clinic at specific times for a COVID-19 shot.
“On Monday nights our walk-ins are from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” Elliott said.
Tuesdays through Fridays, you can get a vaccine in at the clinic between 10a.m. to 11:30a.m. and 12:30p.m. to 2:30p.m.
“Whatever shot you want to get, if we’ve got it, we’ll be happy to give it to you,” Elliott said.
BRHD says it is setting aside 800 doses a week for walk-in slots.
“Those walk-in appointments really eliminate that need to schedule far in advance or to try and navigate the system, the internet, or even phone sometimes. It makes it easier for people to get that shot that they’ve been wanting,” Elliott said.
Elliott says walking in for a shot does not guarantee you’ll walk out with one: “The important thing to remember is that these vaccines for walk-ups are available as long as we have them. So, if you show up one day and we’ve already had 100 people come before you to get their vaccine we’ll reschedule you for one of our upcoming clinics,” the spokesperson said.
Even though you do not need an appointment for a walk-in slot, you can RSVP through BRHD’s hotline to make sure there’s a shot waiting for you. The hotline is 434-972-6261.
