VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Orange County that left two people from Unionville dead.
VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 650 around 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Rt. 650 collided with a northbound 2021 Honda CRV. The impact caused the Chevrolet to hit an embankment and overturn.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 43-year-old Michael E. Sprouse of Unionville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. Sprouse was not wearing a seat belt.
VSP says both people in the Honda - 54-year-old Ralph T. Plasse and 44-year-old Stacy L. Plasse - died at the scene of the crash. They were wearing their seat belts.
Sprouse is charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence manslaughter, one felony count of driving under the influence, and one count of failing to stop at a stop sign.
VSP says Sprouse is being held without bond and will be transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail once he is released from the hospital.
