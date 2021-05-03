VSP investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fauquier County.
VSP says the crash happened along Route 29, near Catlett Road, around 2:40 p.m. Friday, April 30. A 2021 Toyota RAV4 rear-ended a 2020 Hino box truck that was stopped at a red light. The impact caused the box truck to hit a 2016 Ford Focus that was also stopped at the light.
The driver of the Toyota, 55-year-old Albert D. Noonan of Culpeper, died at the scene.
The two other drivers - a 26-year-old man from Bumpass and a 55-year-old Warrenton woman - were not injured.
VSP says everyone was wearing their seat belts.
