Virginia Men’s & Women’s tennis teams earn National Seeds in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s and women’s tennis teams have both earned national seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and they will both be playing at home in the first round.
The Cavalier men are the 5-seed, and they will host Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round on Saturday.
The winner of that match will play the winner of LSU and Stanford on Sunday.
UVA has a record of 21-2 overall, and they won the ACC Regular Season and Tournament championships this year.
The Wahoo women are the 14-seed, and they will host LIU in the opening round on Friday.
The winner of that match will take on the winner of Tennessee and James Madison on Saturday.
Virginia is hosting a regional in both the men’s and women’s bracket for the first time since 2016.
FRIDAY, MAY 7 (WOMEN)
- 12 p.m. Tennessee vs James Madison
- 3 p.m. (14) VIRGINIA vs LIU
SATURDAY, MAY 8 (MEN)
- 10 a.m. LSU vs Stanford
- 1 p.m. VIRGINIA vs Farleigh Dickinson
SATURDAY, MAY 8 (WOMEN)
- 4 p.m. Second Round Match
SUNDAY, MAY 9 (MEN)
- 12 p.m. Second Round Match
