UVA baseball charging towards postseason

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA baseball team took two of three games on the road at No. 22 Virginia Tech over the weekend.
The commonwealth clash was a long time coming, as the teams did not play in 2020, due to the pandemic.
It was just the second time since 1968 that the ‘Hoos and Hokies went a season without a series on the diamond, and the fans at English Field were making up for lost time.
Virginia Tech is currently allowing one-thousand fans to attend home games.
Most of them packed the seats behind home plate against the Cavaliers, and they were vocal.
“I thought it was a lot of fun, our kids really enjoyed it,” says UVA head coach Brian O’Connor. “In a way, it was great to be back to baseball. People in the stands. A lot of emotion. I know our guys really thrived on it.”
The Cavaliers were 4-12 in conference play on April 1st, but they have gone 9-5 in the league over the last month, and have won four of their last five ACC Series.
O’Connor says, “We certainly dug ourselves a pretty deep hole in the first half of the year, but we’re climbing out of it and playing some good baseball.”
The Wahoos have two more weekends against conference opponents this season, and O’Connor says his team has to win them both.
“I’m not the Selection Committee, but I’d also like to not leave it in someone else’s hands,” says the ‘Hoos head coach. “I think if we do that, what we will have done down the back half of the stretch in the league will be pretty impressive, but certainly that won’t be easy to do.”
Virginia will host VCU in its final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday.
First pitch is set for six o’clock.
