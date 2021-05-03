Three Notched Trail Planning Group pushing for trail in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Community groups, including the Three Notched Trail Planning Group, are working to get the Three Notched Trail to Albemarle County.
A letter and petition to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is circulating, calling for a feasibility study funded through the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The trail would be a part of a plan to connect trails all throughout the commonwealth from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay.
The Three Notched Trail will be about 25 miles long in Albemarle County.
“It will extend from Ivy to Crozet and out to the Blue Ridge Tunnel, but also be part of a bigger vision of connecting with eastern Albemarle County and heading out towards Richmond,” Three Notched Trail Planning Group Chair Allie Hill said.
