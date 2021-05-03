Much Warmer Tuesday. More chances of Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shower and storm chances over the next couple days. Warmer Tuesday with temperatures well in the 80s. As we move into the late afternoon and evening, a few storms may develop. An isolated severe storm risk exists. The main threat, a damaging wind gust and or some spotty hail. An approaching cold front Wednesday brings some showers and storms from the morning into the early afternoon. An isolated severe storm is still possible.