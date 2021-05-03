Much Warmer Tuesday. More chances of Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shower and storm chances over the next couple days. Warmer Tuesday with temperatures well in the 80s. As we move into the late afternoon and evening, a few storms may develop. An isolated severe storm risk exists. The main threat, a damaging wind gust and or some spotty hail. An approaching cold front Wednesday brings some showers and storms from the morning into the early afternoon. An isolated severe storm is still possible.
The late week is much cooler. Thursday, sunshine and pleasant with highs in the 60s to near 70. Friday the next storm taking shape will bring some cool rain across the region. Currently, the Mother’s Day weekend is looking largely dry, with a warning trend. Late Sunday into next Monday, some more showers.
Tonight: Variable clouds, Early scattered showers or isolated storm.Some fog, muggy. Lows 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Late PM storms. Highs 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Showers, some storms - mainly morning and early afternoon. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs around 70. Lows 40s.
Sunday - Mother’s Day - Partly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 70s.
