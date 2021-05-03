Job Fair held in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County Virginia Economic Development and Virginia Career Works collaborated on an event to employ the community Monday.
People of all ages were invited out to a job fair in Orange County to service the Charlottesville, Albemarle, and Orange County area.
Sarah Morton, the director of Virginia Career Works said, “We started out visiting with the high school students from Orange County High School. Then at 11 o’clock we opened up for adults.”
Over 17 employers were on site hiring for trade, distribution, and agricultural positions.
To contact any of the hiring employers, call Marty Bywaters-Baldwin from Virginia Career Works at (540)-672-1238.
