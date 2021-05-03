Grab the umbrella !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Periods of rain and a few scattered storms are possible today. We are tracking a warm front and cold front that will keep us unsettled. While temperatures will be in the 70s today, we will be warming into the 80s tomorrow. Meanwhile, another frontal boundary will move across the region Wednesday, triggering another round of showers and storms. A cooler air mass will move in for our late week, with pleasant conditions for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Showers & storms , High: mid 70s
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
