Grab the umbrella !

Turning warmer

By David Rogers | May 3, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 12:33 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Periods of rain and a few scattered storms are possible today. We are tracking a warm front and cold front that will keep us unsettled. While temperatures will be in the 70s today, we will be warming into the 80s tomorrow. Meanwhile, another frontal boundary will move across the region Wednesday, triggering another round of showers and storms. A cooler air mass will move in for our late week, with pleasant conditions for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers & storms , High: mid 70s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

