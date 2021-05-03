Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella ! Shower and storm chances will be with us for the next few days. We are currently tracking a cold front that will bring periods of rain and scattered storms to the region. As the atmosphere heats up late this afternoon into tonight any storms that develop have the potential to cause gusty wind. Tuesday will not be as unsettled, however, a stray shower will be possible. Another cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms Wednesday. Our late week will feature cooler than normal temperatures. Mothers Day weekend will deliver sunshine and pleasant conditions. Have a great and safe day !