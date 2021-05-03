CPD investigating weekend shootings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating reports of heavy gunfire in the Hardy Drive area, as well as along Longwood Drive.
CPD announced Monday, May 3, that officers had responded to the Hardy Dr. area around 10:20 p.m. Friday, April. They reportedly found roughly 50 handgun and rifle shell casings on the scene.
The department says multiple apartments and four vehicles in the Westhaven community were struck by gunfire. Bullets also hit an apartment at the Standard on West Main Street, narrowly missing a person sitting in their bedroom.
Witnesses told investigators a video was being filmed on a Westhaven playground when multiple people opened fire on the group. One person was struck by the gunfire and transported to the hospital for treatment. The victim is said to currently be in stable condition.
CPD says its officers were also called out to the 100 block of Longwood Drive around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 1, for gun shots. Police are said to have found multiple handgun and rifle casings on the scene, and two townhomes were struck by the gunfire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about these shooting is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
