Charlottesville entrepreneurs create an eco-friendly water bottle business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two young Charlottesville entrepreneurs are on a mission to protect the environment through their new eco-friendly business. They’ve created a water bottle made out of aluminum and the packaging is 100% recyclable.
“It’s our responsibility to take care of the earth for the next generation,” Neil Wood, the co-founder of Civil Water, said.
We consume 400 billion liters of bottled water every year and 80% of the plastic used ends up in landfills.
“Plastic is ruining our marine life and pretty soon if we don’t take proper precautions it’s going to ruin places that we love so much such as beaches,” Wood said.
That’s why Neil Wood and Faith Kelley have created Civil Water. Their business sells a water bottle made out of aluminum. The goal is to end the reliance on single-use plastic bottles.
“Aluminum is the number one most recyclable material and that will go a long way because once you recycle aluminum it will turn back to shelves within 60 days in any form,” Wood said.
Kelley and Wood’s business is taking an essential resource and making sure it doesn’t go to waste.
“Our governor has recently signed an order to phase out single-use plastic,” Kelley said. “We’re excited that someone else in the higher position is seeing the issue as we see it and we really exist to change that.”
So far, the two have sold 40 cases of their water bottle since March and they’re hoping to sell individual bottles in the future.
