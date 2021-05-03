A behind the scenes look at the new NBC29 Studios

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After more than a decade of using the same studio set, there have been a lot of updates to the NBC29 studios.
In a process that took just over three weeks, it was out with the old and in with all things new. Our team set up new lights, monitors and an anchor desk. The revamp includes new robotic cameras that will allow anchors to move around the set, bringing you the latest updates.
New small, large, vertical and even triple monitors that will display your stories. It’s all controlled through automated production in our new master control room.
New technology but the same committed team of anchors, reporters, producers, directors and more at NBC29 News.
