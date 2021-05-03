Applications now being accepted for UVA’s apprenticeship program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Apprenticeship Program is now accepting applications.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED and meet the physical requirements of the trade they are applying for. The available trades include plumbing, masonry, carpentry, electrical, and HVAC.
Ryan McCarthy, one of the apprentices from the program, began with no experience. “The best part about this program is the amount that the department and the folks that run the program especially invest into you for committing to do this,” he said.
Apprentices are paid while they complete their credit hours that UVA offers at no cost.
There is no cost to apply and the deadline is midnight on May 16, 2021.
