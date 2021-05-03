AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted out of Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ and WWBT) - Police are searching for a two-year-old boy who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”
Police are asking for help locating a child that was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around noon Sunday. Noah Gabriel Trout is described as a white male with blue eyes and blond hair. He is two-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs about 33 pounds.
Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for the missing child on Sunday.
Police say Trout was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket. The boy has a red birthmark on the back of his neck.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” for the missing two-year-old boy on Sunday.
Authorities believe he is possibly with a male and female on the way to West Virginia in an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back. A person of interest has not been identified, but they are possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office ask anyone with information to contact 540-921-3842. Anyone with helpful tips should contact 911 immediately.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ and WWBT. All rights reserved.