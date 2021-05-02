Warmer Sunday, Shower, Thunder Chances Return Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southwest wind flow will boost Sunday afternoon temperatures to above average levels. Some high level, thin clouds will arrive. This will filter our sunshine.
More humid Sunday night. Tracking the progress of a storm system for Monday. Shower and thunder chances will be on the increase.
Hotter on Tuesday and muggy with an isolated rain risk.
A cold front is due into town on Wednesday. Depending on when it arrives, we may have a severe weather risk. Showers and thunderstorm look likely.
Drier and breezy on Thursday. It will also be cooler late week.
More rain showers for Friday. Some of the rain may linger into Friday night. Trending mainly dry for next weekend. Temperatures will be a below average.
Sunday: Hazy sun as high, thin clouds increase. It will be warmer. Southwest breezes. Highs low to mid 80s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and humidity. Lows in the milder 60s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and humid. A shower and thunderstorm around. Highs in the 70s.
Monday night: Scattered shower and thunder. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, very warm and muggy. Spotty shower/thunder chance. Highs in the 80s. lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows 45 to 50.
Friday: Showers developing. Cooler and mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly dry at this time. Clouds and sun. Highs upper 60s. Keep checking back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.