UVA baseball beats No. 22 Virginia Tech 6-1 to win ACC series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Devin Ortiz and Kyle Teel each went 2-for-4 with a home run, and the Virginia baseball team beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 6-1 in the series finale on Sunday in Blacksburg.
UVA earns the series victory with the win.
The Hokies took the lead with a run in the 1st inning, but Ortiz led off the second with a home run to left to tie the game.
Teel made it back-to-back home runs, as the freshman followed Ortiz with his team-leading 6th home run of the season.
Nate Savino was efficiently dominating, as the sophomore only needed 65 pitches to throw a career-high 7+ innings.
Savino gave up one run on six hits with two strikeouts, and he did not allow a walk.
Blake Bales and Stephen Schoch pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure the victory.
The Wahoos have won four of their last five ACC series.
Virginia (22-20, 13-17 ACC) will be back in action on Tuesday at home against VCU.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.