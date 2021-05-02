Rivanna River Race is back for 2021

“My grandfather was undefeated and untied and selected to go to the 1924 Olympic games in Paris. He decided not to go because his son Frank was going to be born while he was over there. So he stayed home to witness the birth of Frank,” Kirk Havens explained. “Frank is my uncle and my father also was an Olympic paddler. Frank went back and competed in the 1952 Olympics and won the gold medal in the event that my grandfather would’ve won, had he gone.”