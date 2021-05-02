JMU football tops North Dakota 34-21 in FCS quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team will play in the FCS national semifinals for the fourth time in the last five years, as the Dukes defeated North Dakota 34-21 on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Quarterback Cole Johnson completed 14-of-18 passes for 251 yards and two TD’s in the quarterfinal victory.
“It’s pretty crazy how far we’ve come, just as a culture here at JMU,” says Johnson. “This is kind of the expectation now, to make it to the semifinals, and national championship games. Before I got here, it really wasn’t like that. You’d win a couple playoff games, and you’re really happy, but there wasn’t the expectation of making national championships. Over the past five years, the culture has really changed around here, which is obviously for the betterment.”
Freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. made seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Percy Agyei-Obese carried the ball 27 times for 128 yards and two scores.
Three-seed James Madison (7-0) will travel to face 2-seed Sam Houston State in the semifinals on Saturday, after the Bearkats defeated three-time defending national champion North Dakota State 24-20.
