Isolated Severe Weather Risk Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After high temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Sunday, overnight Sunday will me milder and increasingly more muggy. A southwest wind flow will keep the region warm and humid going ton Monday. Tracking an area of low pressure over the lower Mississippi Valley. It will continue to move in our direction for Monday. This will trigger showers and thunderstorms. There is now an isolated severe weather risk over the Commonwealth for especially Monday afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm may produce isolated damaging wind gusts, hail and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
Hotter and humid on Tuesday. If Charlottesville reaches 90 degrees, that would be the first time since last year.
Tracking a cold front for Wednesday. This will give the region another shower and thunderstorm. If the front arrives during peak heating in the afternoon, then a severe thunderstorm would be possible.
Breezy and cooler for Thursday. Below average temperatures for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Another dose of rain is expected for later Friday into Friday night. A half inch to inch and half of rain is projected over the next week at this time. The heaviest rain looks for fall west over the Appalachians and Ohio Valley.
Trending drier for Saturday. Tracking another system to the northwest next Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, milder and becoming humid. Lows in the 60s with a southwest breeze.
Monday: Clouds, some hazy sun, mild and muggy. A few showers and a thunderstorm around. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Hot and humid. Partly to mostly sunny. Most areas remain dry. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Breezy and mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs near 70. Low 50.
Friday: Increasing clouds with showers developing. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Shower chance mainly north and west at this time. Highs in the 70s.
