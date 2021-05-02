Isolated Severe Weather Risk Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After high temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Sunday, overnight Sunday will me milder and increasingly more muggy. A southwest wind flow will keep the region warm and humid going ton Monday. Tracking an area of low pressure over the lower Mississippi Valley. It will continue to move in our direction for Monday. This will trigger showers and thunderstorms. There is now an isolated severe weather risk over the Commonwealth for especially Monday afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm may produce isolated damaging wind gusts, hail and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.