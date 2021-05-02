Former Charlottesville BRC Members call for Confederate statues to be covered while pending possible removal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former members of Charlottesville’s Blue Ribbon Commission (BRC) on race, memorials, and public spaces are now calling on city council to immediately cover the city’s Confederate statues pending the possible removal.
The former BRC members are also requesting that council take it a step further and keep them from being displayed in public ever again, even if they are removed.
In a statement, they said the statues embody white supremacy and are rallying points for those who embrace violence and hatred.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.