EPA rebate helping Madison County Public Schools replace older buses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New school buses are headed to Madison County Public Schools.
The Environmental Protection Agency will provide $20,000 rebates for each school bus purchased for up to four buses. Madison County was one of four Virginia school districts to receive the rebates from the EPA.
Supervisor of Transportation Donald Farnam says these new buses will be the safest vehicles on the road.
“Bus manufacturers really make sure they put their heart into it because you’re carrying a lot of students and the safety of students is vey important to us,” he said.
In order to get the rebate, the school district must make sure an older bus is replaced and never used again.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.