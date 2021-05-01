Warmer Sunday with Showers and Storms Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a picture perfect first day of May. Wall to wall sunshine and blue sky. Along with near seasonable temperatures. A clear sky overnight with a light southwest breeze will keep low temperatures milder.
That southwest wind flow will boost Sunday afternoon temperatures to above average levels. Some high level thin clouds will arrive. This will filter our sunshine.
More humid Sunday night. Tracking the progress of a storm system for Monday. Shower and thunder chances will be on the increase.
Hotter on Tuesday and muggy with an isolated rain risk.
A cold front is due into town on Wednesday. Depending on when it arrives, we may have a severe weather risk. Showers and thunderstorm look likely later in the day and night.
Drier and breezy on Thursday. It will also be cooler late week.
More rain showers for Friday. Some of the rain may linger into next Saturday. Temperatures will be below average.
Saturday night: A starry, moonlit sky. Milder with lows in the upper 40s to mainly lower 50s.
Sunday: Hazy sun and warmer. Southwest breeze. Highs low to mid 80s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and humidity. Lows in the milder 60s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and humid. A shower and thunderstorm around. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, very warm and muggy. Spotty shower/thunder chance. Highs in the 80s. lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows 45 to 50.
Friday: Showers developing. Cooler and mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Shower chances may linger. Partly to mostly cloudy at this time. Highs upper 60s. Keep checking back for updates.
