UVA women’s soccer beats BYU 2-0 in NCAA Tournament Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals, and the UVA women’s soccer team defeated 12-seed BYU 2-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.
Spaanstra has scored four of the Cavaliers’ five goals in the postseason.
Laurel Ivory made eleven saves in net for the ‘Hoos.
Virginia advances to face Rice in the Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday, after the Owls upset 5-seed West Virginia 1-0 in the second round.
