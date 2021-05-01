UVA Football holds Spring Game at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was on the field for its final practice of the Spring on Saturday, as the Cavaliers were playing their annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium.
UVA did not have a Spring Game in 2020, due to the pandemic.
The 2021 game was a sellout.
Fans were allowed inside the stadium, and were socially distanced in the stands.
The Wahoos started the practice with stretching and drills, including some 7-on-7.
They kept that up for about 45-minutes, before moving on to 11-on-11.
While the offense was driving and looking for touchdowns, score was not kept.
Brennan Armstrong took most of the snaps at quarterback, but not all of them.
On one play, Keyton Thompson lined up at QB, flipped the ball to Armstong on the reverse, who then threw back across the field to Thompson for a big pickup.
Brennan Armstrong says he likes what he saw on the offensive side of the ball.
“I think we can be the best offense in the ACC, honestly,” says the junior QB. “With the weapons we have, the O-line that’s back, the running backs, and the depth we have at running back, we have a lot to improve on, but I’m pretty excited with where we’re at now, and we just have to continue to get better.”
Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the 2021 season at home against William & Mary on September 4th.
