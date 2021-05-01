UVA fans sold out Spring Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There was a sense of normalcy at Scott Stadium on May 1. You could hear the typical sounds of football such as tickets being scanned, popcorn being sold, and chatter amongst UVA fans who were are anxious to see the ‘Hoos back on the field.
For UVA fans, the May 1 spring game was the first time they were allowed back in Scott Stadium to catch the action in over a year. The spring game was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 safety precautions were in place, including a limited crowd, mask requirements, and seating pods of two people. UVA Athletics announced the spring game as a “sell-out.”
Some fans, including Robbie Williamson, came in from out of town to get a first glimpse at the 2021 team.
“Last year was rough being a season ticket holder and having to watch on tv, not being allowed in,” he said. “It feels great to be here.”
Many fans say they’re hopeful to be back inside Scott Stadium for a full fall season of football.
