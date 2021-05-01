Stuarts Draft football falls 48-41 against Appomattox in Class 2 state finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Stuarts Draft football team finished as the state runner-up for the second year in a row, as the Cougars fell 48-41 against Appomattox in the Class 2 finals on Saturday.
The game was a rematch of the 2019 state championship match.
After falling behind 14-0, Draft was able to cut the deficit to 41-38 after three quarters, but they were unable to complete the comeback.
The Raiders are the first team to score more than 20 points against the Cougars all season, and they have won five of the last six state championships.
Stuarts Draft finishes with a record of 8-2.
