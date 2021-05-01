Riverheads wins unprecedented fifth-consecutive Class 1 state championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads football team made history on their home field on Saturday, as the Gladiators beat Galax 65-29 in the Class 1 state championship game.
The victory gives Riverheads its record-breaking fifth-consecutive state title, and the 8th in program history.
The Gladiators are the first team to win more than four-consecutive VHSL state championships in football.
Senior Zac Smiley says, “It’s great. It’s really special. Senior year, it’s the last time you get to play. Get to play on your home field. I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better. We got to go out and have a good game. Everybody played like we wanted to. I’m beyond happy. I’m blessed.”
Head coach Robert Casto adds, “We made some plays when we needed to make them. They certainly had some momentum at times. I wasn’t happy at any point, because you know they could score anywhere on the field. We got a little bit of ‘mo’ on our side, and I think that helped us.”
The normally run-heavy Gladiators had three passing touchdowns from sophomore Bennett Dunlap in the first half, as they jumped out to a 45-15 lead.
Freshman Cayden Cook-Cash scored three touchdowns for Riverheads.
The Gladiators have won 36 consecutive games, with their last loss coming in September of 2018.
