Magnificent May Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a very windy last day of April on Friday. A nice May weekend will unfold. A cool start to Saturday morning. Bright skies and highs in the pleasant low 70s for most. Not as chilly tonight. Warming to the low to mid 80s Sunday with partly sunny skies.
The next weather system arrives early next week. Daily chances for showers and storms, along with warm and humid conditions likely through Wednesday.
The best shower and thunder chances will be Monday and Wednesday. Hotter with only isolated rain chances on Tuesday. Potential for stronger storms later on Wednesday with a cold front. Cooler showers on Friday.
Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Less wind in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Starry sky. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light southwest breeze.
Sunday: Hazy sun with some high level thin clouds. Highs warmer, in the low to mid 80s with a southwest breeze. Lows milder near 60.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and few thunderstorms developing. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Isolated shower/thunder risk. Otherwise very warm and humid. Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Cooler with high in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. chance of showers. Highs mid 60s.
