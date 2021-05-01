Charlottesville Ballet honors first Black American Ballet Theatre soloist in “Breaking Barriers” event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Ballet is celebrating a dance legend this weekend.
The ballet hosted a free, virtual event called “Breaking Barriers” on May 1, honoring one of their resident choreographers, Keith Lee.
Lee was the first Black soloist to dance with the esteemed American Ballet Theatre. Lee showcased his choreography, “And the VIII Journeyed,” and spoke about the importance of diversity and exposure in the arts, even when performing virtually, in a panel discussion with other artists.
“It’s the arts that helps to change things. It’s nothing brutal about artistic expression. It’s all very beautiful expression,” Lee said. “That’s why it’s important that people see it. It’s so very important that artists can practice their craft and push forward and reach forward through to the people.”
If you missed the virtual showcase, you can see it on demand until June 1.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.