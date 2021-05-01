Area 3 Special Olympics celebrates winter combine accomplishments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of our area’s hardest working athletes picked up some of their well-earned trophies on May 1.
The Virginia Area 3 Special Olympics team participated in an eight week winter fitness program tracking their progress throughout the way. On May 1, the athletes were able to pick up their awards from their success this winter.
“The athletes get measured by their percent of increase of fitness, not by the numbers that they had, so Area 3 in the state of Virginia had the highest numbers in the entire state,” Area 3 coordinator Rose Ann Gamma said.
Gamma says the Special Olympics team is gearing up for the start of the spring season.
