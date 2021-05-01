Albemarle Farmers Market returns for 2021 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Farmers Market is back in action for the 2021 season.
It’s located in the Hollymead Town Center from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday. You’ll be able to find vendors from all over central Virginia, setting up shop at the market.
Kimberly Saul, one of the vendors, says this is a great way to shop and support local businesses.
“You have food, you have the food truck, we have the cappuccino trailer, and you have all this local produce with everybody who loves pouring their little heart and soul into what they do and it’s just great,” Saul said.
Saul is the founder of “Purple Ball” a small business making candles and wax melts out of beer and wine bottles.
