Virginia baseball crushes No. 22 Virginia Tech 18-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nic Kent and Kyle Teel each homered and drove in four runs, and the Virginia baseball team blasted No. 22 Virginia Tech 18-1 on Friday in Blacksburg.
The Cavaliers blew the game open with seven runs in the 5th inning, and they scored five runs in both the 7th and 8th innings.
Devin Ortiz and Max Cotier both had three hits and scored three times.
Andrew Abbot pitched seven innings, and gave up one run on four hits while striking out eight.
UVA (21-19, 12-16 ACC) and Virginia Tech will be back in action on Saturday at seven o’clock.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.