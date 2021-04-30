Still Windy Early Tonight. Nice May Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Windy conditions will still persist through early tonight. A few stray showers, mainly north of Charlottesville. A Wind Advisory for the Valley and portions of Central Virginia and High Wind Warning for the Blue Ridge remain in effect. Gusty northwest winds 20-40 mph, with stronger gusts at the higher elevations. As a storm off the New England coast moves farther away and high pressure to our west moves closer, the wind will back down.
A nice May weekend to unfold.. After early chills Saturday morning, bright skies and highs in the pleasant low 70s for most. Warmer low to mid 80s return Sunday with partly sunny skies.
The next weather system arrives early next week, with daily chances for showers and storms, along with warm and humid conditions likely through Wednesday.
Tonight: Windy. Early spotty shower. Mostly clear and chilly upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the milder upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs warmer in the low to mid 80s. Lows milder near 60.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and few thunderstorms developing. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Isolated shower/thunder risk. Otherwise warm and humid. Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Cooler with high in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. chance of showers. Highs mid 60s.
