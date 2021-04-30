Still Windy Early Tonight. Nice May Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Windy conditions will still persist through early tonight. A few stray showers, mainly north of Charlottesville. A Wind Advisory for the Valley and portions of Central Virginia and High Wind Warning for the Blue Ridge remain in effect. Gusty northwest winds 20-40 mph, with stronger gusts at the higher elevations. As a storm off the New England coast moves farther away and high pressure to our west moves closer, the wind will back down.