Hold on to your hat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain showers and a cold front have moved east. Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures will move across the region. Expect a gusty northwest wind throughout the day. The wind will begin to subside by tonight. The first weekend in May will be delightful. Sunny and seasonal Saturday. Sunny and 80s by Sunday. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Monday. Have a great and safe weekend !