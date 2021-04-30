Hold on to your hat !

Sunny, windy, and seasonal

By David Rogers | April 30, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 8:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain showers and a cold front have moved east. Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures will move across the region. Expect a gusty northwest wind throughout the day. The wind will begin to subside by tonight. The first weekend in May will be delightful. Sunny and seasonal Saturday. Sunny and 80s by Sunday. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Monday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Sunny, windy & seasonal, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, high: mid 80s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

