Gusty Winds Friday, Nice May Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front swept across the region last night with only a few sprinkles and a passing shower. Barely enough to dampen the ground or wash the pollen off your car.
Behind the front, winds will gusty from the northwest at 20 to 40 mph. Higher gusts over the higher elevations and of the Blue Ridge Mountains and over the Shenandoah Valley through this evening.
It won’t be a warm this afternoon as the past few summer-like days.
Can’t rule out a stray shower, mainly north later this afternoon and evening, mainly north of Charlottesville.
Clear and cooling overnight.
Sunshiny with a fantastic start to May! Temperatures will be seasonable. Becoming milder on Sunday. Sunshine will give way to some high clouds later in the day.
Tracking the progress of a couple of weather systems for next week. One will bring a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance to the region on Monday. Only isolated shower/thunder chances on Tuesday. Another better risk for a shower and thunderstorm next Wednesday.
It will be mild and humid early to mid next week.
Cooler for next Thursday behind a cold front.
Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny with gusty winds. Highs in the 60s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 70s over central Virginia.
Friday night: Still blustery. Mainly clear with lows in the chilly upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the milder upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday: Sunshine then some increasing clouds. Highs warmer in the lower 80s. Lows milder near 60.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Isolated shower/thunder risk. Otherwise warm and humid. Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Cooler with high in the upper 60s and partly sunny.
