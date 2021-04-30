CPD investigating reported armed robbery at Avon St. store

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in the 800 block of Avon Street.
CPD announced Friday, April 30, that officers were called out to the area at 9:42 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is said to have been armed with a handgun and was last seen running eastbound on Bolling Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Police released images of the suspect in hopes of developing leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. J. Lewis at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
