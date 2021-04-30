Charlottesville tree company donates services to church

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Arbor Day is known for planting trees, but a company in Charlottesville is using this Friday, April 30, to care for them at Trinity Episcopal Church.
“There’s branches falling and branches will continue to fall in thunderstorms if we don’t do something about it right now,” Van Yahres Tree Company Co-Owner Jake Van Yahres said.
Van Yahres says massive trees need attention.
“We’re donating tree work to Trinity Episcopal Church, and so we’ve worked with them for a long time and they’re an awesome church, super inclusive of everyone. So we came out to take a look at some trees that have a couple problems,” he said.
The tree company picks a spot in town every Arbor Day to donates its services.
“We are fortunate to have them come and do some analysis and tree trimming,” Pastor Cass Bailey said. “It’s a huge help for us in helping to maintain the shade and the trees here and they just have a great deal of expertise and they’re sharing it with us and helping take care of this piece of property.”
Yan Yahres says this type of tree treatment will stick around for years to come.
“Trees are one of the biggest tools we have to fight against the changes in the environment and they should be cherished and they’re super special and I would encourage anyone who has large trees or anyone who enjoys them to do whatever you can to preserve them,” Van Yahres said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.