UVA Police Department reporting $74K worth of scamming cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) is reporting more cases of students falling victim to scammers.
UPD says at least $74,000 worth in scam cases within the past 12 months, mostly from students. Most scammers reportedly asked students for personal information and gift cards over the phone.
“They’re kind of easy prey in the sense that it’s they’re first time away from home, maybe first time handling their finances, so their radar hasn’t really been up for the past 18-20 years of their life for this kind of activity,” UPD Detective Eric Pluta said.
Police say heightened scam cases aren’t just happening at the University of Virginia, but all over the country. Detectives say to be on the lookout for urgent calls from people posing as a bank or government agency asking for money, gift cards, or other personal information.
