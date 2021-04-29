United Way of Greater Charlottesville gearing up for volunteer event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - United Way of Greater Charlottesville wants to get the community engaged in a weekend full of fun volunteering.
Nonprofits in the Charlottesville area are partnering with United Way to offer volunteer opportunities to people of all ages through Family Volunteer Weekend starting Friday, April 30.
“We know during COVID-19 there was a lot of energy around volunteering,” Anna Porter, engagement manager at United Way, said.
Porter says it has taken months to plan this special event.
“It actually began with planning for MLK Service Day back in January. When we found that was a great success and we filled projects we knew we had to continue the energy and give even more folks ways to volunteer,” she said.
The in-person volunteer opportunities are COVID-19 safe. They include gardening, fence painting, wildlife documentation, and more.
United Way invites people to sign up to volunteer through this link: https://www.cvillevolunteer.org/need/index?tag=Family+Volunteer+Weekend
