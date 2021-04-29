CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Starting our day day with plenty of clouds and a few showers this morning. We are tracking a cold front, that will bring scattered showers tonight, and gusty wind into Friday. Behind the front, skies will clear and more seasonal conditions will return. The first weekend in May should be delightful. Pleasantly cool and breezy Saturday. Sunny and warmer Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend.
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: upper 50s
Friday: Clearing & windy, High: low 70s...Low: round 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
