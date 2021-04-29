Tracking a cold front

Back to reality

By David Rogers | April 29, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 8:01 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Starting our day day with plenty of clouds and a few showers this morning. We are tracking a cold front, that will bring scattered showers tonight, and gusty wind into Friday. Behind the front, skies will clear and more seasonal conditions will return. The first weekend in May should be delightful. Pleasantly cool and breezy Saturday. Sunny and warmer Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend.

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Clearing & windy, High: low 70s...Low: round 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

