CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Starting our day day with plenty of clouds and a few showers this morning. We are tracking a cold front, that will bring scattered showers tonight, and gusty wind into Friday. Behind the front, skies will clear and more seasonal conditions will return. The first weekend in May should be delightful. Pleasantly cool and breezy Saturday. Sunny and warmer Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend.