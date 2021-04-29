Some Showers Tonight. Windy, Cooler Friday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will swing across the region by early Friday. In advance of the front, some scattered showers, perhaps an isolated storm. Not much rain is expected for us. Most of the rain over the Ohio Valley and Appalachians. Behind the front, a windy Friday with the return of sunshine and cooler temperatures, but more seasonable. A High Wind Watch in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains, Friday, will likely upgrade to a High Wind Warning with gusts of 50-60mph. Across the Valley and Central Virginia, wind gusts of 20-40 mph will be common.
A nice start to May with this weekend featuring sunshine and a very pleasant Saturday, with seasonable temperatures. Turning warmer with temperatures back in the 80s, by Sunday.
The next weather system arrives early next week, with daily chances for showers and storms, along with warm and humid conditions likely through Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers or stray storm. Breezy. Lows mid 50s to low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.
Friday night: Mostly clear, breezy early and chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, but nice. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs Upper 60s to low 70s.
