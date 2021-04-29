Some Showers Tonight. Windy, Cooler Friday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will swing across the region by early Friday. In advance of the front, some scattered showers, perhaps an isolated storm. Not much rain is expected for us. Most of the rain over the Ohio Valley and Appalachians. Behind the front, a windy Friday with the return of sunshine and cooler temperatures, but more seasonable. A High Wind Watch in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains, Friday, will likely upgrade to a High Wind Warning with gusts of 50-60mph. Across the Valley and Central Virginia, wind gusts of 20-40 mph will be common.