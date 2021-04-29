Senators talk bipartisanship at UVA Miller Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two U.S. senators from across the political aisle are discussing issues of polarization and the importance of bipartisanship.
Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Shelley Moore Capito took part in the University of Virginia Miller Center’s second Democracy Dialog event Thursday, April 29. Both senators stressed the importance of working together to get things done on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
However, Kaine believes the country often only pays attention to the conflicts happening on Capitol Hill.
“The bipartisanship things don’t get attention. What gets attention are the areas where we disagree. We still don’t do enough bipartisan... I’m not saying we’re doing enough, but we do a lot more than people think,” he said.
Capito says the violent insurrection of the Capitol back in January was an event that put everything into perspective for lawmakers: “When you’re in a shared kind of tragedy like we were, sometimes it pulls you apart and sometimes it kind of pulls you together.”
Kaine praised President Joe Biden for his bipartisan efforts and willingness to hear out Republicans when it comes to the American Jobs Act.
“Joe Biden wants to finance this plan by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. Republican in their tax bill shrunk it from 35% to 21%. Democrats voted against Biden’s rolling back the Republican tax plan completely. He is saying, ‘Well, we’ll take it back to the midpoint.’”
Both senators are looking ahead to how both parties can bridge the gap and come to some agreement on the president’s infrastructure plan
