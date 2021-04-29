Passing Shower and Gusty Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more summer-like day on this Thursday afternoon. It’ll be very warm and humid. Also breezy at times. Hazy sun with sparse rain chances.
A cold front arrives overnight with a better passing shower chance. Not much rain expected with this system. Most of the rain falls over the Ohio Valley and Appalachians. That’s also where there’s an isolated severe weather risk. Severe weather is not expected for our region.
The front clears the region to the east by morning. As more sun breaks out the gustier the wind will get on Friday. Northwest winds will gust 20 to 40 mph over the region. Highest winds will be over the higher elevations.
Nice weather ahead for the first weekend of May. Seasonable temperatures Saturday. Warmer on Sunday.
Warm and humid early to mid next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely on Monday and next Wednesday at this time.
Thursday afternoon: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid. Spotty shower around. Highs in the 80s.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Breezy with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Friday: Windy and mostly sunny. Highs cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s. Mainly clear and brisk Friday night.
Saturday: Sunshiny and seasonable for the first day of May. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the warm and humid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Shower and thunderstorm risk. Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and humid. Highs in the 70s.
