New grant giving all ACPS prekindergarten students free books

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Every prekindergarten student in Albemarle County will be coming home with 10 free books over the next couple of weeks.
The county received a $38,000 grant from ZoHo Books, a nonprofit working to get children reading at a young age. Teachers share the book and do hands-on craft with students in the classroom to get them excited about reading at home.
“Not only are we giving this opportunity for kids to enjoy books, but we’re giving resources to families who may not have the ability or means to get high-quality books in their homes,” Lisa Molinaro, the district’s lead coach for preschool education, said.
Patrice Harris, a teacher at Woodbrook Elementary School, says this will help develop strong educational connections between the school and its students’ families.
“It creates a personal home library with books that they can not only share with their parents, but with their siblings, as well,” Harris said.
Teachers say this will help children building reading comprehension and vocabulary skills in and out of the classroom.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.