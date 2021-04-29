JAUNT providing free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need a ride to your vaccination appointment, then you’re in luck.
JAUNT is providing free transportation to vaccination clinics across central Virginia thanks to a partnership with the Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health.
“We’ve been working with the Blue Ridge Health District and UVA Health since early on in the distribution of vaccinations. It became pretty apparent that transportation was a critical component to getting people to their appointments and getting shots into arms,” JAUNT Director of public Relations Jody Saunders said.
JAUNT has been providing rides free of charge thanks to CARES Act money.
“I encourage people to call JAUNT if they have an appointment to get vaccinated, or if they’ve avoided making an appointment because they’re not sure how to get there go ahead and make that appointment and then call us to book a ride,” Saunders said.
To make an appointment for a ride, can call 434-296-3184 or email trips@rideJaunt.org.
